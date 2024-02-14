I’m so grateful to all of you who read my writing on Apple here at Your Apple Update! We’ve just started a new year, and there’s going to be so much Apple content to analyze and discuss this year.

But the purpose of this email is to let you know that I just started a new email newsletter, and I want to very briefly tell you what it’s about.

I’ve always said I will never get political at Your Apple Update unless there’s an unavoidable political angle to an Apple story. I hate it when writers who focus on a tech topic bring their politics into their tech writing.

But I do very much enjoy consuming and talking about political topics. That’s why I started a new Substack publication called “Being Right.” Names are hard, but I liked this one because of the amusing potential dual meaning. First, there’s the very cheeky allusion to “being correct,” and then there’s the more on-point allusion to “being rightwing.” And indeed this is a newsletter focused on political and cultural commentary from a rightwing perspective.

So whether you’re a right-winger yourself, or merely open to reading views from a rightwing perspective, please consider subscribing to Being Right. You can subscribe for free, but if you’d like to support my work, you can choose one of the paid subscription tiers.

Thanks for allowing this brief advertisement for my new writing outlet. I very much intend to keep these publications very much separate. So if you like my Apple content but can’t stand the thought of my rightwing screeds, no worries!

I hope to see some of you there. Subscribe here:

Being Right