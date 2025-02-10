I have to tell you that when the news leaked last weekend that Apple was planning to launch some kind of event invitation app, I met it with a yawn. I can barely manage my own personal calendar and am not a party planner. But when the app launched on Tuesday, I downloaded it and found that it has all of the surprise and delight that we’ve come to expect from Apple’s products.

As it so happened, the school that my two youngest children attend was hosting a booster club fundraiser that night at Chipotle. One of those events where a portion of every sale made in a certain time slot goes to the school. So I used that event as my first test. I created a new event and sent an invite to my wife and kids.

First, the design looks like only one other Apple app: Sports. I don’t know if these two apps are giving us an early taste of what iOS 19 will look like later this year, but those two apps have a very distinct look and take clear visual cues from visionOS.

Of course, Apple is incorporating Apple Intelligence in Invites. When you tap on the “Add Background” button after creating an event, you can create an image using Image Playground, or you can choose from an existing wallpaper-like image provided by Apple or add an image from your Photos library. You’ll then provide a date, time, and location for your event. Using this information, Invites will incorporate a map of the location from Apple Maps and the weather forecast for the event from Apple Weather. You can even create a shared photo album for the event that will be shared with all invitees so that you can all take and upload pictures. Neat! Lastly, you can share an event playlist from Apple Music.

Once your event is created, you can invite friends from Contacts, or you can share the event in Messages, Mail, or any other similar communication app, and you can send notes to your guests. Of note, your guests don’t have to have an Apple Account or even an iPhone to respond to your invitation. Once they respond, you can easily see a list of who is coming in the app.

The app is free to download, but it’s only for use by iCloud+ subscribers. That means that as long as you’re an Apple One subscriber, or a subscriber to any tier of iCloud added storage (even the $0.99/month plan), you can use Invites. Good value add for iCloud+, and everyone should honestly be paying for additional iCloud storage space.

There are, of course, a lot of ways to plan and share event details online from Facebook to Evite, so it’ll be interesting to see where Apple Invites fits in this ecosystem after a year or so, but it’s absolutely worth your time to download this and try it out. I wonder how many Super Bowl parties were organized this way.