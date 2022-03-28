Apple just did something with Apple TV+ that no other streaming service has ever done: win an Oscar for Best Picture. Sunday night at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Apple’s film CODA won the Oscar for Best Picture. While it was at it, it also nabbed Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Siân Heder), also both for CODA. This is a huge deal for Apple, because they just did something that no other streamer has ever done. Not Netflix, not Amazon Prime Video, and not Disney+. Pretty impressive for a streaming service that only launched just over two years ago.

In addition to being a big win for Apple, it’s also an indicator of the increasingly large role that streaming services have in modern American entertainment. Theatrical release are still massive, but streaming services are increasingly grabbing a larger share of our entertainment dollars. Netflix had two films nominated for Best Picture this year as well.

I’m embarrassed to say that I haven’t yet watched CODA. I made big plans last summer to work my way through all of Apple TV+’s original films, but so far have only watched three of them. CODA will have to get moved to the top of my list for next Apple film to watch. (Lately my family has been on a journey through all of the X-Men movies.) On a personal level, despite covering Apple, I was hoping Dune would nab Best Picture. I’m a huge fan of the book, and have been waiting decades for a solid film adaptation. And 2021’s Dune film was all I could have hoped for and then some. (Dune did nab several Oscars in other categories, so there’s that.)

Apple’s big push for original content with Apple TV+ seems to be paying off nicely for them. I expect more of this in the future.