Apple on Monday announced that Apple Vision Pro will be available for sale on Friday, February 2, with pre-orders beginning on January 19 at 5 AM PST. I suspect the number of my readers who are planning to order one of these is small given the $3499 price tag, but if you are planning to buy one I suggest you be ready to go when the pre-order window opens. Despite the high price tag, which will deter the masses, I think Apple may struggle to manufacture a sufficient quantity of these, so supplies are likely to be tight.

Most of Apple’s press release is marketing fluff, but there were a few notes of interest:

Apple Vision Pro will be sold in a single configuration with 256 GB of storage.

Here’s what’s in the box: “Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.”

As a glasses wearer, my biggest questions surrounded the prescription lens inserts. I presume you won’t need these if you’re near sighted, but will if you’re farsighted. Now that I’m in my 40’s, I actually wear progressive lenses. Apple says “readers will be available for $99…” and “prescription [lenses] will be available for $149.” As Apple accessory prices go, that’s actually not that bad, especially when you’re already spending $3499 on this product.

We also found out that Apple Vision Pro will be available in both Apple retail stores and online. Prior to the announcement, many had speculated that these could be an in-store-only item given that customers will want to find the right fit. We’ll find out soon enough what the shopping experience is like via both channels.

I’m excited that Apple Vision Pro will finally be in the hands (or on the heads) of customers by this time next month! Does the reality meet Apple’s impressive hype video? We’ll soon know.