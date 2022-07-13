On Monday Apple released the first public betas of its operating systems that will be officially released this Fall. That means anyone who wants to can now install early test versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Running an Apple OS beta can be fun because you get to be among the very first to test all of the major new features before they’re officially released, but there’s three important things you need to know before you do:

Betas are buggy. These are early test versions of the OS, not the final release versions. Their main purpose is to allow developers time to get their apps ready for the official launch in the Fall, and for people to help Apple discover bugs so they can get them fixed. You may experience app crashes, things not working right, and you may even have an app (or multiple apps) that simply doesn’t work.

Betas are governed by a confidentiality agreement. That’s right, when you agree to become a beta tester, you’re agreeing not to share things like screenshots of the OS online. If you do, it’s possible Apple could take some legal action against you.

It’s not easy to get back to the previous OS version. Let’s say you install the beta and a month later decide you really want to go back to the previous version. It’s not as simple as flipping a switch. You can leave the beta program at any time, but you can’t revert back to the previous non-beta OS without wiping your device. And in the case of watchOS there is no way to go back to watchOS 8, even if you leave the beta program.

If, after all that, you’re ready to install any of these betas, do one last thing first: back up your device or devices. You want a backup of all of your important data, especially pictures, just in case you have to wipe your device and start over.

Finally, head to beta.apple.com and sign up for the beta program by logging in with your Apple ID. Enjoy!