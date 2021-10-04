When Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its “California Streaming” event in mid-September, it didn’t give us an official release date. Saying only that it would becoming later in the Fall, Apple seemed to be confirming rumors that it had encountered production problems with the new Apple Watch.

Today Apple has announced when customers can begin ordering the new Series 7. Beginning this Friday, October 8 at 5 AM PDT you’ll be able to place your orders, and they’ll be in Apple’s retail stores a week later on October 15. My advice would be to go ahead and get those orders in as soon as they open. Otherwise ship dates will likely begin to slip by days or even weeks.

