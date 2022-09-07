Tim Cook voice: “Good morning!”

Well, we finally made it to the day of Apple’s “Far Out” event. I frequently release a “what to expect” piece ahead of events like this one, but honestly this year I was a bit weary of the pre-event rumor round-up. I’m just eager to move past conjecture and see exactly what Apple’s planning to release today. (But do see my recent piece where I go through some fun speculation on what “Far Out” could be in reference to.) Equally important today is: what is the story that Apple is telling with each of these new products? Then my process of evaluation and analysis can begin with actual, meaningful data. I’ll be watching the event as soon as it goes live on Apple’s website.

We certainly are expecting this year’s new iPhone and Apple Watch models. I plan to devote one piece on Thursday to one of those product categories, with a follow-up piece on Friday focusing on the other one. I’m honestly not sure which one I want to discuss first. That’s going to depend on exactly what Apple has in store for us.

Is there any specific angle you want me to cover after we’ve heard from Apple? If so, leave a comment or reply to this email and let me know! (You can even come back and do so after Apple’s finished making its announcements.) Apple, if you’d like to send any review units my way, I’d love to take these new products for a test drive and give them a full review! :-)