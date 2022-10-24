Last Tuesday, Apple released two new significant updates to its lineup of iPads. First, it brought the M2 chip to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Those units also get a new hover mode feature for Apple Pencil. Here’s how Apple describes that feature:

Apple Pencil is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless. For example, with Scribble, text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen, and handwriting converts to text even faster.

In addition, Apple also introduced a new 10th generation iPad (no suffix). This model brings the newer iPad design language to the iPad: uniform bezels and flat edges. As with the iPad Air, the Touch ID sensor has been moved to the Sleep/Wake button. As with all of its no-suffix forebears, the 10th generation iPad is limited to first generation Apple Pencil compatibility. With the 10th generation iPad, Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard Folio. Compatible only with the 10th generation iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio is a two-piece design. It has a back cover with an adjustable stand and a detachable front cover that, on the inside, sports a trackpad and keyboard. In a first for an Apple-branded iPad keyboard case, there’s even a row of function keys. People have accused Apple of copying the Microsoft Surface keyboard case for years, and the Magic Keyboard Folio is certainly the most Surface-y iPad keyboard accessory yet. The 10th generation iPad also moves the front-facing camera to the landscape edge of the iPad, something no other iPad has ever had.

However, the 10th generation iPad doesn’t entirely replace the 9th generation iPad as the latter is still in the lineup, holding down the entry level $329 price point. This resulted in the image you see above representing the entire iPad lineup. This has led many, many journalists to describe the new iPad lineup as “confusing.” And initially that was my concern as well. And in some ways it is confusing. Or at least it’s no longer a simple lineup.

But I would push back in two ways: first, this new lineup actually harmonizes quite well with the current lineup of Mac laptops. There you still have the M1 MacBook Air with its old design holding down the entry level $999 price followed by the newly redesigned MacBook Air. At the top of the lineup you have the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and in the middle you have the 13-inch Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pro. Both the Mac laptop lineup and the new iPad lineup offer a range of products with various feature sets at various price points.

Secondly, if the new iPad lineup is confusing, it’s only one additional model more confusing than it was on October 17. The only real change to what is represented in the lineup is the addition of the 10th generation iPad. The two iPad Pro models (albeit the M1 models), the iPad Air, the iPad mini, and the 9th generation iPad were already there.

The current level of confusion amongst both the Mac laptop and iPad lines is likely only temporary anyway. In a year or two it’s likely that the M1 MacBook Air and the 9th generation iPad will drop out of the lineup entirely allowing the models with the new designs to drop in price to start their respective lineups.

Meanwhile Apple’s iPad narrative is as follows: there are an array of options and price points to appeal to a variety of iPad customers. Apple Pencil 2 support is only available once you get to the $499 and up price point. More advanced, desktop-like features are only available on the iPad Air and iPad Pro (such as Stage Manager and true external display support).

I don’t like every decision Apple made with the current iPad lineup, and I’ll have more say on that later. But it’s not Apple’s fault that the corporate tech press continues to willfully misunderstand Apple’s intent behind the iPad.