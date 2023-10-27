The rumor mill seemed mostly certain that Apple was done for the year, but Apple surprised us all earlier this week with an announcement of an event on Monday, October 30. Even more surprising is that it’s a night event. It’s being held at 5 PM PDT, which is 8 PM on the East coast. Apple almost always does events at 10 AM PDT, so this is quite the change.

First, what’s up with the evening time slot? Is Apple seeing how many eyeballs they can get in primetime? Monday is the day before Halloween, and they’re clearly leaning way into that motif with the image above. Given that Apple has the streaming rights to Peanuts, I desperately hope there’s some kind of whimsical Charlie Brown and Snoopy cameo at this event.

What are they going to announce? Given that the Apple logo transitions into a Finder logo on the event page (as seen above), it’s a dead giveaway that we’re getting new Macs. But which new Macs? The most disappointing possibility is that it’s just M2-based iMacs.

Fortunately that doesn’t seem to be what the rumor mill is predicting. This may be the big one: M3-based iMacs and M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros. This would be the first appearance of Apple silicon chips for the Mac based on TSMC’s 3nm process, which means we should get some significant performance improvements.

This announcement is a bit out of left field given that we only just got the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros in January of this year. However, there was evidence that Apple had intended to release those Macs last October. I think this would have felt a lot less unexpected had they not been delayed.