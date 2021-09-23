Microsoft held an event earlier this week in which it unveiled this year’s new entrants in its Surface product line. Among the new products is Microsoft’s replacement for the Surface Book line of two-in-one PCs, the Surface Laptop Studio. My takeaway is that Microsoft is finally admitting that I was right. No one really wanted a Surface Book.

Now bear in mind I’m coming at this from the perspective of an Apple device user, and writers have spilled much ink over the years arguing about how the Surface and iPad lines have borrowed from each other. I think there’s no doubt that the original Surface Pro was inspired by the iPad, and I think it’s also fair to point out that the iPad has taken inspiration from the Surface as well.

The big difference is that Microsoft has embraced the hybrid device concept where all input methods are welcome (including touch) on a desktop operating system, whereas Apple believes that the right strategy is for the Mac to remain a traditional mouse-and-keyboard-only product while the iPad is the device that accepts all forms of input while running an operating system conceived for mobile use, but every year incorporating more desktop OS features. I don’t think there’s an objectively right or wrong strategy here, and it provides the fuel for some interesting online debates.

I think early on though, Microsoft tried to force the hybrid model on a PC market that mostly didn’t want it. The Surface Book looked mostly like a traditional laptop, but the “screen” part was detachable and would become an iPad-like tablet when detached. However, in practice I’ve almost never seen anyone actually use one in tablet mode. They’re always in laptop mode. It’s like the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The saucer section could detach, but that feature was almost never used.

Eventually Microsoft debuted the Surface Laptop which is a traditional laptop design that also supports touch input. My guess is the Surface Laptop is far and away the biggest seller in the Surface line.

The Surface Laptop Studio is almost a regression in some ways. It features a display that can swivel around and lay down so that the entire device becomes a very thick tablet. Microsoft was trying very hard to make that form factor catch on two decades ago as well. However, it also takes inspiration from the Surface Studio desktop PC with a mode in which the screen slides forward over the keyboard for watching a video, gaming, or other scenarios where having the display closer to the user is advantageous.

Meanwhile, last year’s Surface Book is still for sale, but the line wasn’t updated for 2021. I think Microsoft finally admitted that I was right: There just aren’t many people who want a detachable hybrid device.