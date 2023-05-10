“Ok, if Apple is serious about the iPad being a real computer, where are Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPadOS?” This was a longstanding question from critics of Apple’s iPad strategy for years. And while I’ve always been very bullish on the iPad’s future and on Apple’s iPad strategy, those critics were absolutely right. If the iPad is a true Mac-replacement device, it must be able to run real professional software. And the lack of that pro software from Apple was just fuel to the fire for those who have been demanding for years that Apple just give up on iPadOS and port macOS to the iPad.

Apple doused those flames on Monday by finally releasing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPadOS, and they look to be really, really good apps that have been thoughtfully reconsidered for the unique ways in which people interact with software via direct touch on the iPad. In fact, in the promo video that Apple shot for these apps, the iPad is always shown being used in tablet-mode. No mouse and keyboard. We see creators holding naked iPads and mostly interacting directly with these apps via multitouch, or at times by using Apple Pencil.

To me that’s not the flex you make if you’re planning to port macOS to the iPad. And I find that exciting. We can all imagine the utility of running macOS on an iPad, but if that were Apple’s new direction for the product we’d lose something unique: iPadOS is a fascinating, delightful, (and yes) sometimes frustrating exercise in rethinking what it means to use a computer and writing computer software.

These apps also represent a significant departure in business strategy for selling pro apps. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for macOS currently retail in the Mac App Store for $299 and $199 respectively. The iPadOS counterparts will move to the now industry standard practice of using subscription pricing. You’ll be able to subscribe for $4.99 per month or $49 per year. Very fair pricing that will also mean more services revenue for Apple. I would expect the macOS versions of these apps to adopt this new business model at some point as well.

In much the same way that an iPad can’t replace a Mac for a lot of users and for a lot of uses, the iPad versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro aren’t going to obviate the need for a Mac for a lot of professional video editors and audio engineers. But these apps will open the door for a lot of creators to increase their capabilities on an iPad, and because these apps can do things that the Mac versions can’t, we’re also going to see a lot more iPads suddenly appear in the toolkits of the existing professional class. Apple certainly doesn’t mind if video editors now feel that they need a Mac and an iPad as part of their regular workflows.

This was a well-earned “finally” from Apple, and I can’t wait to see how these apps get used by creators.