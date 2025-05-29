Your Apple Update

Paul Einarsen
6d

As an Apple Photos coach I think the switch to a uniform OS naming system makes a lot of sense. It will be another floppy disk or Lightning port debacle for a few months, but in the end it will make everything much more manageable for both support and for the end users. On the macOS/iOS naming, though, I’m in favor of staying the course. The OS designations have a nice graphic style and honor Apple’s history of thinking different. In the same way, I like the place naming scheme (much more than the cats) and the implied connection to California culture. Who knows how long they can run that out, but for those of us who lived through the platform wars, it creates a memorable historical journey that sequential numbers alone do not.

