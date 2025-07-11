Image created by ChatGPT

On Wednesday, Mark Gurman posted the following on X:

NEW: Apple readies refreshed Vision Pro with M4 chip, expanded Neural Engine, and new strap for as early as this year. Lighter, redesigned version is coming in 2027.

“As early as this year” is pretty open-ended, but hopefully, it means a Fall release of a new Apple Vision Pro powered by an M4 chip. This would be the first update to the Apple Vision Pro line since it went on sale in January 2024, and the M4 chip would replace the M2 chip in the existing product. Apple Vision Pro is a power-hungry device, so the additional power of the M4 would be a welcome addition.

“Expanded Neural Engine” is an interesting phrase. The Neural Engine in the M4 chip is certainly quite a bit more powerful than the one in the M2. It can do more than twice the TOPS (trillion operations per second). Is that what Gurman means, or is he hearing that the Neural Engine will be even more powerful in the M4 that’s going into Vision Pro?

New strap may not sound exciting, but Apple Vision Pro is very front-heavy. Numerous third-party products have endeavored to make Vision Pro more comfortable to wear, and it’s great if Apple has found a good solution to this problem that it’s going to include in the box. If so, here’s hoping it’ll be compatible with the first-generation Vision Pro.

“Lighter, redesigned version is coming in 2027” implies that the upcoming M4 model won’t be changed much apart from the things listed above. So outside of a new strap and system-on-a-chip, the new model is likely to look otherwise identical to the existing model.

The real question is, after what will be by its release closer to two full years of Apple Vision Pro production, can Apple sell the device at a price point that is lower than $3499? I wouldn’t expect it, but I’m going to go into the announcement hoping for a starting price of $2999. There’s nothing wrong with hoping! The only other big quality of life improvement I’d love to see: higher-quality cameras. The passthrough feature really needs much better image quality if it’s going to truly give the illusion to the wearer that you’re not actually looking through a computer.

