Aaron Tilley, writing at The Wall Street Journal:

Apple Inc. is planning an iPhone app to let users compile their daily activities as part of its efforts in the market for mental and physical health technology, according to documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The software will compete in a category of so-called journaling apps, such as Day One, which lets users track and record their activities and thoughts. The new Apple product underscores the company’s growing interest in mental health.

And:

The Apple journaling app, code-named Jurassic, is designed to help users keep track of their daily lives, according to the documents describing the software. The app will analyze the users’ behavior to determine what a typical day is like, including how much time is spent at home compared with elsewhere, and whether a certain day included something outside the norm, according to the documents. A personalization feature will highlight potential topics for users to write about, such as a workout, the documents show. The app is expected to offer “All Day People Discovery” to detect a user’s physical proximity to other people, and Apple will seek to distinguish between friends outside work and colleagues.

Those are really the most important points from the piece. Too much of the rest of it is a useless foray into the topic of “Sherlocking” that long-time Apple watchers will be very familiar with.

The reason I’m so excited about this potential new software is that for a long time I’ve thought about journaling, but didn’t know where to start. I didn’t want to get siloed into a third-party app like Day One, and Apple Notes wasn’t quite right for something like that. A dedicated Apple-branded app for journaling sounds amazing, and particularly as described with data pulled from Apple’s other apps. Given the apparent focus on mental health, I hope it incorporates data from Apple Health as well.

I hope we see this app at WWDC in June and that it ships this Fall with iOS 17, and hopefully also Apple’s other software platforms.