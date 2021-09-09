Earlier this week, Apple announced that it will be holding a product launch event next Tuesday, September 14 at 10 AM PDT. They dubbed this event “California Streaming.” I doubt there’s a deeper significance to the name than the fact that, as they’ve done since the start of COVID, they’ll be pre-producing this event and streaming it to everyone rather than putting on a live, on-stage event as they used to do. Here’s what we can expect to see Apple announce next week:

iPhone… 13?

I phrased the header that way because I’ll be genuinely curious to see what they call the new iPhone models. Most of the rumor blogs are referring to these models broadly as the iPhone 13, but with 13 being an “unlucky” number in Western culture, might they intentionally avoid using the number the way buildings do with their floor numbering? Of course, there’s been no consistent logic to iPhone naming convention throughout the years. Although the current family of iPhones falls under the name “iPhone 12,” those actually represent something like the fifteenth major revision to the iPhone, and doesn’t include things like the iPhone 5C or iPhone SE.

With regard to specific features, smartphones are a pretty mature product category, so broadly speaking you should always expect faster hardware and better cameras with form factor changes coming every two-to-four years. I don’t expect a major form factor change since we just got one last year. I expect new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. (Sticking with the “13” name for the sake of discussion.) Rumors do suggestion the new iPhones could have a smaller “notch” at the top of the screen where the cameras and other sensors live.

I do expect faster internals powered by what they’ll likely call the A15 processor. (The A14 is the current generation iPhone chip.) And I expect higher quality photography, likely a mix of a better lens system plus upgraded computational photography powered by the A15 processor. That should translate to better Night Mode shots, and higher quality color and contrast.

It’s been rumored for years that Apple has been working on iPhone models that have both Face ID and in-display Touch ID, something that would please Touch ID fans. My guess is that tech still isn’t ready and is a “next year” thing at the earliest.

Apple Watch Series 7

I expect Apple to announce new iPhone models at next week’s event, though some rumors have suggested that the company may be dealing with some manufacturing constraints that could delay, or at least limit the supply of, these new models. It sounds like we may not get new health sensors this year, but that we’ll likely get a fairly substantial form factor update. No, there still won’t be a round-dial version of the Apple Watch. Rumors suggest the Apple Watch case will adopt a more flat-edged look that better conforms with current iPhone and iPad designs. Furthermore, the new Apple Watch would come with larger screen sizes of 41 mm and 45 mm (up from 40 mm and 44 mm). My guess is these will feel about the same size on the wrist as current models, and that they’ll achieve the larger screen sizes via decreasing the bezel thickness.

New OSes

If they don’t outright launch them on Tuesday, Apple will at least announce the release dates of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. macOS Monterey feels like it’s not quite ready, so I’m thinking it’s going to be an early October release.

AirPods and iPads

Apple has been rumored to be nearing the release of redesigned AirPods that look more like the AirPods Pro buds, with shorter stems than the current models. They’re also rumored to be working on new iPad and iPad mini models that adopt the form factor of the recent iPad Pro and iPad Air models with thinner bezels and flat-edged sides.

AirPods and iPads feel more like possible announcements for next week’s events rather than the solid locks the new iPhones and new Apple Watches likely are. Or Apple could totally throw us for a loop like they did last year where they held one event for new Apple Watch and iPad models and then a later event for the iPhone 12. Either way I wouldn’t anticipate new Mac models at this event. That feels more like an October or November release.