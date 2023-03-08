It’s become a tradition in recent years that Apple ushers us into Springtime with a new iPhone color, and new colors for its line of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Yesterday was the day these new-for-2023 products arrived.

There’s now a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (as you can see in the photo above), but no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. I’ve never particularly been drawn to yellow items, so this is probably not for me, but I do look forward to seeing these in person.

Meanwhile the new iPhone cases come in Canary Yellow, Iris, Sky, and Olive (via 9to5Mac):

Meanwhile Apple Watch bands now come in those same colors plus a few additional options. Not gonna lie: the new Sky Sport Band is mighty tempting for me. I think this would look great on my Apple Watch Ultra: