Your Apple Update

Your Apple Update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bradley J. Birzer's avatar
Bradley J. Birzer
Jun 11

Thanks so much, John. I love Aqua, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John William Sherrod
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John William Sherrod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture