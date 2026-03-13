I touched on this briefly in my last column about MacBook Neo, but I’ve talked to several people who are getting tripped up on the implications of its A18 Pro chip. Even a seasoned IT professional asked me what operating system it was running. Is it macOS? Is it iPadOS? Another seasoned creative professional asked me if it was running “full macOS.” A lot of people are hearing, “this thing has an iPhone chip” and they’re drawing some incorrect impressions. If even such professional computer users are a little confused, then this could be really confusing for non-technical users.

Part of this is entirely Apple’s fault. Usually, Apple has a catchy marketing name for everything, even if sometimes they’re a bit cringe. “Dynamic Island.” It’s completely over-the-top, but once you hear it, you know it and it sinks in. I don’t think Apple has done a good enough job of branding its line of custom chips. A lot of third-party software companies will just list “M-series” or something similar on a download link, but that nomenclature is no longer sufficient now that a Mac is shipping with an A-series processor. Apple seems content to refer to all of their chips, whether powering a Mac, iPad, iPhone, or even an Apple Watch as “Apple silicon,” which just doesn’t roll off the tongue very well.

But to hopefully put the confusion to bed, MacBook Neo runs the same fully-featured version of macOS Tahoe as the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro. There are no compromises in that sense. Any of Apple’s Apple silicon chips could run any of its operating systems. In fact, Apple’s been putting M-series chips in the iPad line for years now. That the A18 Pro in MacBook Neo was designed for and first deployed in the iPhone 16 Pro is immaterial.

In terms of performance, the MacBook Neo with A18 Pro is fairly comparable in most benchmarks to the M1, though in single-core performance it gets similar performance numbers as the M3.

Another friend said that he would never buy a MacBook Neo for himself because for him to invest in a new Mac laptop, he wants it to have the most cutting-edge version of Apple silicon. And that’s a perfectly valid perspective, especially coming from a highly tech-savvy person. But for a majority of the tasks that a majority of people need from a laptop, MacBook Neo is going to deliver splendidly. In fact, most buyers weighing the decision to purchase, say, a MacBook Neo or a MacBook Air, are probably going to be less concerned with the chip in each laptop, and more concerned with whether or not they want to pay extra to get something like a backlit keyboard, or the ability to drive more than one external display.

First Impressions

It’s easy to get sucked in by the “newness” of a new Apple product category, but I absolutely adore MacBook Neo. (In fact, I typed this column on it.) The size is right in my sweet spot. Most of the time when I’m working, I’m connected to an external display, keyboard, and mouse, but when I want to take it with me, I like having a thin and light machine, and Neo’s 13-inch display is perfect for me, a guy who’s been daily driving a 13-inch iPad Pro for nearly two years. The aluminum unibody chassis makes MacBook Neo feel every bit as high quality as a MacBook Pro. The keyboard uses the same switches you’ll find on the most premium Mac laptop.

The name “MacBook Neo” is growing on me too. When this name was leaked the day before Apple announced it, I had the same thought many others had: “Why not just call it MacBook?” After all, when Apple first switched away from “iBook” and “PowerBook,” MacBook and MacBook Pro made clean, simple sense. But since then “MacBook” is just the short term that everyone uses to refer to any kind of Apple laptop. Calling this one MacBook Neo allows that shorthand usage to continue with minimal confusion.

My advice, as always with a new Apple product you might be considering, is to go to Apple’s wonderful comparison page and look at the differences in specs between the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. Then go to your nearest Apple Store and take a look at these in person so you can judge the size, weight, and colors for yourself to see which product suits you best.

Your Apple Update is a reader-supported publication. If you enjoy this publication, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.