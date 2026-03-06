A $599 Apple laptop. Just typing those words feels unreal. The lowest price for a new Apple laptop (setting aside third-party retailer deals or older machines kept in the lineup) before this week was $999. Apple has never brought a new product to market anywhere near this price point. If you’re eligible for an education discount, this laptop retails for $499. Brand new. Even if there were nothing else compelling about this product, this is an earthquake in the budget laptop market. A Macintosh. Running macOS. Retails for $599. Apple is going to sell a bajillion of these things.

Is it going to destroy the Google Chromebook market in the education segment? Nope. Schools and school boards who want to spend as little as possible are still going to buy Chromebooks in bulk. But a lot of these schools and boards are going to decide that a $599 laptop running a full desktop operating system is a better educational tool for students than a chintzy laptop running a glorified web browser. And this will be the go-to purchase for college students who aren’t going into a field of study that requires more system resources than the MacBook Neo offers.

I’ve seen some people turn their nose up at the MacBook Neo’s A18 Pro processor. “A phone processor in a Mac?” Keep in mind that this “phone processor” is more powerful than an M1 chip in most respects and for most tasks. Quite a bit faster in some metrics. And up until this week, Apple was still selling the M1-powered MacBook Air through Walmart. So why not just put an older M-series chip in the Neo instead of the A18 Pro? Because Apple isn’t manufacturing those older chips anymore. They are manufacturing truckloads of A18 Pros.

So what about only 8 GB of RAM? Plenty for most every day uses, and Apple does such a great job managing swap to their fast SSDs that unless you’re really pushing this thing, you’ll be fine. I run my entire life off an M4 iPad Pro with 8 GB of RAM. A clicky trackpad instead of Force Touch? Perfectly fine. A 1080p webcam and no edge-to-edge display? At this price point, I don’t care.

And if any of those limitations are a deal-breaker for you? Then this was never the laptop for you. But it’s going to be the laptop for millions of people. Look for Apple’s Mac segment to grow substantially in its quarterly earnings reports, and from buyers who just weren’t willing to spend MacBook Air money before. I couldn’t be more excited for this product. The Mac lineup has never been better, or more comprehensive.

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