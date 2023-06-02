DALL-E imagines what an Apple VR headset might be like.

We’re just a few days away from the biggest event on Apple’s annual event calendar: Monday morning at 10 PDT, Apple will release the opening keynote video for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and is expected to have some big announcements planned. Here’s what we can expect:

Software

The main purpose of any WWDC keynote is to announce all of the major new features coming in the Fall to Apple’s various operating systems. So we’ll get macOS 14, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10.

I’ll be looking specifically to see which of these gets the most attention (probably iOS). watchOS has been rumored to get some significant overhauls. Will iPadOS take a meaningful step toward being a different, yet equally capable operating system peer to macOS?

Mac Hardware

Apple is expected to announce new Mac models on Monday. This will likely include a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, which has never had a display greater than 13-inches. That’s going to be a great machine for most Mac laptop customers. Provided you don’t need pro-level hardware and have light I/O needs, this is one to watch if you’re in the market for a new portable Mac.

We’re also likely to get refreshed Mac Studio models based on the M2 Max processor, and introducing for the first time the M2 Ultra.

I think we’re unlikely to get the long awaited debut of the Mac Pro running on Apple silicon chips. I would love to see it, but I just don’t see enough in the rumor pipeline to expect it at this event. Apple may have postponed it until the M3 family of chips comes online this Fall or early next year.

Apple VR Headset

This has been rumored for a very long time at this point, and all signs point to WWDC as the event where we finally get to see what Apple’s vision is (no pun intended) for an Apple-branded virtual reality headset.

I’ve been pretty open about the fact that this is not a product category that naturally fires me up, but it’ll be interesting to watch Apple’s pitch for it on three fronts:

Technology - Apple is rumored to be putting some incredibly advanced hardware in its headset, which would make this instantly one of the highest end headsets on the market.

Software - How will users interact with the headset, and what will the primary focus of its software be? Gaming? TV, movies, and sports? Office work? Something more niche?

Business - What’s the reason for the existence of an Apple headset? Who is its primary audience, and what is its primary benefit? Will it upend and expand the VR headset market the way some of Apple’s other “risky” new product launches did in the past?

We’re on the verge of either a significant misstep for Apple, or the launch of something that will transform lives and industries, and that alone makes this a can’t-miss WWDC.

I’ll be watching Monday, and you can bet I’ll be back to break down all of the important announcements, so hit the Subscribe button if you’re not already on the list!