We’re just about 24 hours away from Apple’s first event of 2022, which means it’s time to prognosticate on what we’re pretty certain Apple will announce, as well as what else is likely. Let’s start with the near certainties:

iPhone SE (third generation) - This is about as close to a sure thing as you can get ahead of one of these events, and the rumor mill has been pretty consistent. Apple will release a third generation of its low cost, parts bin iPhone, the iPhone SE. Unfortunately it’s likely to retain the existing 4.7-inch display with a home button. Basically the iPhone 8 form factor will live on. But under the hood it’s likely to get an A15 processor and a 5G radio, which will be meaningful improvements.

iPad Air (fifth generation) - As with the iPhone SE, this will likely be a spec bump update adding the A15 chip and a 5G radio (for the cellular model). I’d also expect it to come in new colors and finally get the Center Stage feature for the front facing camera that lets the camera “follow you” as you move around in the frame. That’s the one thing I regret that my fourth generation iPad Air doesn’t have.

That’s really all we know for sure ahead of this even, but it also can’t be all Apple’s going to talk about. So what else could be coming? We tend to over-analyze Apple’s event invitation emails, but with a title like “Peek Performance” it’s hard not to imagine that this is an allusion to the Mac and Apple’s ongoing Apple Silicon transition. So what could be in store for the Mac tomorrow?

High-end Mac mini - When Apple introduced the M1-powered Mac mini in late 2020, it was a decidedly entry-level Mac with a reduced number of ports. Apple even left a higher spec Intel model in the lineup in a more pro-ish Space Gray, while the M1 Mac mini came only in silver. This left many of us with the assumption that Apple would eventually unleash a “Mac mini Pro,” or if not under that name, at least a more high-end Mac mini. I think there’s a good chance we get that at this event, wiping one more Intel-powered Mac from the lineup. I’d expect it to at least come with an M1 Pro, and hopefully an M1 Max option. Basically a headless desktop version of the MacBook Pro.

Mac Studio - This one definitely has a “rumor-y” feel to it, but in the last few days a rumor has come to light which suggests that Apple is working on a desktop Mac product that would slot in between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. This is an interesting rumor, because it would be surprising if Apple were to introduce a new desktop Mac in addition to the three it already has (including the iMac). That makes me wonder if this is a real, distinct product, or perhaps is either a rebrand of a high-end Mac mini, or a rebrand of the Mac Pro. We could find out as early as tomorrow.

Apple Studio Display - Another rumor that has been gaining traction in the last few days suggests that Apple plans to release a new stand alone 27-inch display that would retail for significantly less than the ultra high-end Pro Display XDR. We’ve definitely missed an “affordable” Apple display for several years now, so this would be a welcome product category for Apple to address.

M2 Preview - This would line up well with the “Peek Performance” title since it would be a peek at Apple’s next iteration of its Apple Silicon Mac chip, the M2. Under this scenario Apple might not specifically announce any new Macs featuring this chip, but instead would just give us a sneak peek at what is coming with the M2 later in 2022. If so, this would be a great way to cap off the March 2022 event.

We’ll know soon enough which of these predictions will come to fruition. And watch for more content this week breaking down what Apple announces tomorrow.