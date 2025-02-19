Earlier this morning, Apple announced the all-new iPhone 16e, effectively the replacement for the iPhone SE (3rd generation). I haven’t yet seen if Apple has specified what the “e” in the name represents, but it’s clear by including the “16” that Apple wants you to think of this product as being part of the iPhone 16 family of products. That makes me wonder if this iPhone is going to stick around in the lineup for years the way the iPhone SE did throughout its generations, or if instead we’ll see an “iPhone 17e” this time next year.

The iPhone 16e starts at $599, which is $200 less than the starting price of the iPhone 16, but is a noticeable increase from the $429 starting price of the prior iPhone SE. You can tell Apple is aware of how the price increase might come across because in their video for the new iPhone, they say something like, “But with carrier trade-ins and other promotions, customers can purchase iPhone 16e for even less.”

Like the iPhone 16, the 16e has a 6.1-inch screen, up from the 4.7-inch screen on the SE. Unlike the 16, it has the “notch” rather than the Dynamic Island. It can’t get quite as bright as the iPhone 16’s screen, and it can’t go down to 1-nit of brightness.

On the back, the iPhone 16e has a single camera. Apple refers to it as a 2-in-1 camera system in their marketing to minimize the loss of the 12-MP Ultra Wide lens that the iPhone 16 has. Instead, Apple is pointing out that with the 48-MP single camera, you can press the 2x button in the camera app to zoom optically. This has been a feature of the iPhone’s camera for a while, and it’s a nice feature. You’re still going to get the best cameras and camera features if you upgrade to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, but the trade-offs Apple made to get this model to the price point they’re selling it at are the right ones.

The big news that Apple didn’t talk very much about at all in their announcement video is that the iPhone 16e introduces a new chip to the iPhone family. The primary chip is the A18, the same as in the iPhone 16, but the 16e introduces the C1 chip. This is the first time Apple has shipped its own cellular modem. Previously, Apple has always had to rely on a third party to provide the cellular modem for its iPhones. Hopefully, that won’t mean much for the daily use of your iPhone, but it represents a significant investment over several years for Apple. Apple mostly just touted the power efficiency of the C1 chip. Many people have wanted Macs with cellular modems for years, and I wonder if we’ll see Macs in the near future which include the C1 chip or a future variant of it. This also aligns with Apple’s unstated (but well-known) goal to be as self-reliant as possible.

The iPhone 16e does not have the somewhat controversial “Camera Control” button that the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro debuted last fall. It does have the Action Button, though, and Apple highlighted that you can program it to trigger Visual Intelligence, an iPhone 16 family exclusive Apple Intelligence feature that lets you point the camera at something in the real world and have Apple Intelligence analyze it and provide useful results. For instance, you might point it at a dog and have Visual Intelligence tell you what type of dog it is. Or you might point it at a restaurant and get a menu.

There are many trade-offs when you opt for the 16e over the 16, but the one that feels the biggest to me? No MagSafe on the 16e. I could certainly live without MagSafe, but I’ve gotten used to it, and I really like having it. That and the increased cost over the prior iPhone SE are the biggest downers from today’s announcement, but make no mistake: iPhone 16e is a compelling iPhone, particularly if you can get it for less than sticker price via a trade-in or promotion.