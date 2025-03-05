Apple’s week of announcements rolls on today with updates to the MacBook Air and the Mac Studio. There’s enough to talk about that I’m going to save the Mac Studio for a separate column. The MacBook Air is, according to Apple, the world’s most popular laptop. With today’s announcement, the price of the current-generation 13-inch MacBook Air dropped to $999 ($899 with an education discount). That’s an incredible value, and it’s going to drive even more MacBook Air sales while causing even more headaches for comparably priced PC laptop vendors. The 15-inch model now starts at $1199.

The only real drawback for the entry-level model is the 256 GB SSD, but in the era of cloud computing, that’s actually enough for a growing number of customers. I’m typing this on an iPad Pro (M4) with the same 256 GB of storage, and even though this is my primary computer, I still have over 130 GB of available storage because most of my files are in iCloud and OneDrive. Happily, the base model still sports 16 GB of RAM, plenty for the majority of everyday use cases.

Can I let you in on a little secret? I’ve always hated Apple’s “Midnight” color. That’s the dark-blue-almost-black color that has graced several Apple products in recent years, and was the “hero” color of the last two generations of MacBook Air. It never felt like an Apple color to me. It felt more like a colorway that Microsoft would have chosen for a Surface Laptop. 🤮 The new hero color for the M4 MacBook Air is Sky Blue, as seen in the image above. I love this color. Light blue has always been my favorite color, and if I were in the market for a new MacBook Air, I would run to my nearest Apple Store and buy one in Sky Blue. Midnight, Starlight, and Silver are also still available options for those who don’t share my taste in colors. 😂

The MacBook Air now supports (for the first time in the Apple Silicon era) the ability to use two external displays while keeping the MacBook Air’s lid open, for a total of three usable screens. The first generation M-series Air supported only a single external display, and the most recent prior generation supported two, but only if the MacBook Air’s lid was closed. Being able to simultaneously use three total displays will be huge for the enterprise market where dual external displays have become the standard. I also love that Apple demonstrated that it isn’t afraid to steal market share from the MacBook Pro line.

At this point, the only customers who should buy a MacBook Pro are those who need more compute power for resource-intensive games or pro apps, or those who need more ports than the MacBook Air offers.