At $199, the Apple Watch Series 3 is an appealing product, at least at first glance. It’s the least expensive way to step into owning an Apple Watch. But it’s time is likely quite limited, no pun intended. At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month, Apple announced some of the key features of watchOS 9, the version of the Apple Watch’s core software that Apple will be releasing this Fall. In the fine print of those announcements came the news that the Apple Watch Series 3 will not be supported by watchOS 9. So if you buy an Apple Watch Series 3 today, it won’t run the latest Apple Watch operating system before the end of the year.

That also means it’s almost certain that when Apple updates the Apple Watch lineup this Fall, the Series 3 will be discontinued. I certainly don’t believe they would sell a new Apple Watch that can’t run the latest version of watchOS. What they’ll do with the lineup isn’t clear. Currently the next model up is the Apple Watch SE at $279. It’s chief advantage over the Series 3 is that it has a larger display, which helps with readability and increases the amount of data density possible on the Apple Watch’s faces. It also packs a few additional features including a compass, an always-on altimeter, and fall detection. Apple may move the Apple Watch SE to a lower price point. If they do, I’d expect something else to fill the gap between the Apple Watch Series 3’s $199 and the Apple Watch Series 7’s $399 starting price.

In light of all this, should you buy an Apple Watch Series 3 today? My advice for almost anyone would no. I don’t recommend buying a new device that won’t be able to run current software in just a few months’ time. I think you’d be better served to buy one of the other Apple Watch models in the lineup, look for a good deal from a third-party retailer, or buy a gently used recent Apple Watch from a friend. Just about the only person that might be a good candidate for the Series 3 today would be someone whose use case for Apple Watch is pretty narrow, who doesn’t want to spent a lot of money, and who specifically wants to buy a non-used Apple Watch.

I think in general we’re far enough into Summer that I’d advise waiting to purchase a new Apple Watch until we see what Apple’s Fall lineup will be. We should know that by early September.