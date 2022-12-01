You’re no doubt aware that the Chinese government has been engaging in extremely harsh COVID lockdowns, and protests have erupted among Chinese citizens in response. To the surprise of no one, the oppressive Chinese regime has moved to squelch these protests. In the midst of this, attention has turned to a change that Apple made in iOS 16.1.1 nearly a month ago. It didn’t get a lot of attention at the time, but now it’s embroiled Apple in criticism and charges of “doing the bidding of the CCP.” I think a lot of clear thinking has been lost in the rush to account for what’s happening, and I want to really dive in to the issue.

First of all, the change. If you’re in any country other than China, if you go to Settings > General > AirDrop on your iPhone you have three options: Receiving Off, Contacts Only, Everyone. AirDrop lets you do peer-to-peer file sharing. If you have AirDrop set to Everyone, any nearby iPhone user can send a file from their iPhone to yours. You can choose to reject the file, but you’ll be visible as a file share destination to every iPhone around you. As of early November, if you’re in China the option is no longer “Everyone,” but “Everyone for 10 minutes.” That means that after ten minutes of being visible to every iPhone near you, the setting reverts to “Contacts Only.” Presumably you could then go back into Settings and enable Everyone for 10 minutes again, but it requires a lot more manual management than the previous setting.

Why would Apple make this change? On November 9th, TechCrunch reported the following: “Apple says it is improving the AirDrop experience by automatically reverting the receiving setting back to “Contacts Only” after 10 minutes to help mitigate unwanted file sharing.” And, “Apple says it plans to bring this capability to users globally in the coming year.” That would imply that Apple does indeed think this is a good setting change for user security, and it’s not at all hard to see that perspective. A less savvy iPhone user might enable the “Everyone” setting, not knowing what they’re really doing, and receive unwanted file shares in perpetuity. Personally I prefer to retain the option for everyone all the time, but I certainly see the argument for the ten minute limit.

Ok, but why did it roll out only in China thus far? Apple hasn’t said, but everyone is speculating that the Chinese Communist Party requested that Apple make the change, and that strikes me as a very reasonable assumption. The reason it’s catching so much attention now when it didn’t a month ago is that protesters now are allegedly using AirDrop to disseminate information the CCP objects to during protests to other iPhone users participating in the protests. The new AirDrop setting wouldn’t prevent that, but it would make it a lot tougher.

So let’s say that, as assumed, the CCP demanded that Apple make this change in order to hamper protesters. If that’s the case, I don’t like it, you don’t like it, and I guarantee that Apple doesn’t like it. And it wouldn’t be the first time that the CCP has made demands of Apple. In the past they’ve asked Apple to remove certain apps from the App Store in China, and even demanded that Apple remove the Taiwan flag emoji from Chinese iPhones. All of this is bad, and we’re rightly angry that it’s happening. This has led many to say that Apple is “doing the CCP’s bidding,” with the underlying meaning being, “Apple is the CCP’s puppet.” But is that a fair assessment?

Look, we’d all love for Apple to tell Xi to pound sand. But what would be the result of that action? It could mean that Apple is barred from doing business in China. Ok, some might say, why not just go ahead and leave? If Apple left China, either voluntarily or by force, it would be losing billions of dollars per year in revenue. It wold also lose its single largest manufacturing base. Although Apple has been working to manufacture its products in more countries over the last few years, it’s still heavily dependent on Chinese manufacturing. Were Apple to leave China abruptly, it would take an investment of billions of dollars and a lot of time to replace lost Chinese manufacturing capacity elsewhere. Apple’s stock price would tank, and Apple’s CEO and board would likely lose their jobs. It’s easy for you and I to tell Apple to take a tough stand against CCP dictates because we’re not responsible for the outcome.

I also think it would be worse for the Chinese people on the whole if Apple were to leave China. Yes, the CCP demanding Apple take steps that makes it more difficult for protestors to organize is really bad. That’s a crime against humanity on the Chinese State’s part. But on net I think it’s been very good for China to have Western companies doing business in China. Western companies pulling out of China would weaken relations between the U.S. and China and turn China into a giant North Korea. That’s not good for anyone. Remember too that Apple is one of many U.S. companies that does business in China and relies on Chinese manufacturing. Many of these other companies have no doubt had to bow to CCP demands on a number of issues. But they don’t get the attention Apple does because Apple is the richest company in the world.

I don’t have easy answers. I certainly wouldn’t want to be in Apple’s position. What the CCP is doing is absolutely evil, and I hate that they’re making demands like this of Apple. But my question to everyone right now is, what is Apple’s realistic alternative to refusing demands like these? I actually do think the CCP could make a demand of Apple that Apple would not comply with. For example, I think if China demanded a backdoor into iOS Apple would refuse and bear the consequences. But right now they’re in a very unpleasant situation that isn’t as cut and dry as many pundits and politicians are making it out to be.