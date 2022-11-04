Chance Miller, writing at 9to5Mac:

“The Apple TV app is taking a page out of the playbook of other streaming services and pushing “Featured” content over the more useful “Up Next” aggregation. With a change rolling out starting today, the first thing you’ll see when you open the TV app is a dedicated row for “Featured” content… This new dedicated row for “Featured” content replaces the new previous top-level row for “Up Next.”

I noticed this last night on my own Apple TV. I initially thought something was wrong with the app because I couldn’t see the “Up Next” section at all. I actually forced the app to quit and relaunched it. For those not familiar, “Up Next” keeps track of all of the shows and movies that you’re actually watching. It’s where you go in the Apple TV app to find the latest episodes of the shows you’re watching across Apple TV+ as well as third-party streaming services. It’s fantastic. It’s normally right at the top of the Apple TV app, but with this new change it’s barely visible, just peaking up from the bottom of the screen below a “Featured” section full of suggested content.

I’m usually very supportive of Apple, but I want to be very clear here that I think this is a terrible change to the experience of using the Apple TV app and I hope Apple reverses course. At the very least give us an option to move “Up Next” back to where it’s always been. When I open the TV app, I want to go straight to my content. I don’t mind there being a “Featured” section in the app, and in fact I like being exposed to content I might not know about, but it should not be the first thing that greets me in the app. It’s even worse for my kids. They have their own profiles on our Apple TV, and the content in the “Featured” section is full of content that is not appropriate for their ages.

My gut tells me this will be a short-lived change. I hope it is. I don’t blame Apple for finding every way they can to bring in revenue. But that quest must be balanced with providing a good experience for the customer. Moving what amounts to advertisements to the top of my TV app feels like nickel-and-dime behavior, and this comes just days after they announced a price hike for multiple Apple services. This ain’t it, as the kids say.