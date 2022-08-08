Your Apple Update
Apple’s feature-length animated film Luck would have been a huge hit… if it had been on Disney+
A mini-review of Luck, and a few thoughts on its place in cinema and what Apple TV+ still needs for its feature films.
John William Sherrod
13 hr ago
1
Here’s why Apple is likely to delay the release of iPadOS 16 by one month
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg had the following scoop on Wednesday: Apple Inc. expects to delay its next major iPad software update by about a month, taking…
John William Sherrod
Aug 5
1
The one thing about Apple’s retail stores that has always bugged me…
Apple’s stores are fantastic places to browse and shop for Apple products and accessories, but there’s one change that they made that misses the mark.
John William Sherrod
Aug 3
4
7
There’s really only one way for Apple Watch’s design to change significantly…
And Apple’s not going to do it. (And that’s great.)
John William Sherrod
Aug 1
2
2
The Apple Store Time Machine is a really fun way to revisit four of Apple’s retail stores as they looked the day they opened
Part game, part digital museum, this is a must-have app for fans of Apple and Apple Retail.
John William Sherrod
Jul 26
2
The new MacBook Air’s SSD controversy: Apple mistake? Or no big deal?
Apple’s new M2-powered laptops have been the source of a bit of controversy. Let’s bring some clarity.
John William Sherrod
Jul 20
2
4
The continuing story of my AirPods Pro woes
At this point I’m averaging an Apple repair swap once per year since 2019.
John William Sherrod
Jul 18
2
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive is no longer doing consulting work for the company
It’s truly the end of an era, and worth taking a moment to comment on.
John William Sherrod
Jul 15
3
2
Here are 3 things you need to know before you install the iOS 16 beta
Tempted to install the new OS betas Apple just released? Make sure you and your devices are ready first.
John William Sherrod
Jul 13
3
2
Apple Watch Pro? It could happen this Fall according to the latest rumors
There’s a lot going on with the latest Apple Watch rumors. Setting aside the Apple Watch Series 3, which will be discontinued this Fall, and the…
John William Sherrod
Jul 11
2
Apple is allegedly in the running for another major sports broadcasting package
According to a new report, college football could be the next sport Apple pursues for its streaming platform.
John William Sherrod
Jul 8
1
In defense of the “new” 13-inch MacBook Pro
Last month at WWDC, Apple unveiled an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it’s been controversial, at least amongst the Apple pundit class. I think…
John William Sherrod
Jul 5
5
